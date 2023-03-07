LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for resisting without violence and battery.

This morning the CCPD responded to a disturbance call. The call came in at 1:25 a.m. and was located southwest of 44th street.

The call states a male was acting erratic and started arguing with people at the residence.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the man identified as Skyler Gerald Watson who was intoxicated and rageful.

During Watson's encounter with the officers, he began to wave his hands and shout profanities in the officer's face.

Mr. Watson lunged at an officer’s face with his hands, and he was quickly placed into handcuffs, where he continued to resist and fight officers.

While being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, he spat into an officer’s face. Watson was transported to the Lee County jail, charged with battery and resisting without violence.