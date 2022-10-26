Cape Coral Police Department celebrating its 20th Annual Shop With A Cop Event

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department will be celebrating its 20th annual 'Shop with a Cop' Event on Thursday, Dec. 22.

They are now taking applications for parents who would like to register their child for the event through Friday, Nov. 18th.

To nominate a child, parents should pick up a nomination form at the Cape Coral Police Department’s lobby or visit their website.

To qualify:



You must be able to drop your child off by 9:00 am and pick them up by 11:00 am on December 22 nd to shop.

to shop. The nominated child must be in grade Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The nominated child and family must live in Cape Coral.

CCPD also say, if your application is chosen you will be notified by phone no later than Wednesday, November 23rd. If your application is not chosen for “Shop With A Cop” it will automatically be rolled over to our “Fill The Boat” Program.