Cape Coral Police Department breaks ground on $12 million training facility

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) breaks ground at 1020 Kismet Parkway, the location of their new training facility on Friday

According to CCPD, the facility costs an estimated $12 million, and the funds come from impact fees from new permitting and construction.

Currently, CCPD officers drive around thirty-five minutes to train at a gun range in Lee County.

The future facility includes an interior gun range, classrooms, simulation training rooms, offices, and workshop space.

CCPD said it will take around a year to build the training facility.

CCPD Public Affairs Officer Mercedes Phillips said the new facility is not just an opportunity for the officers but an opportunity for the community.

She added, “It’s going to be specific to our area. Things that we deal with in the city of Cape Coral that’ll really allow us to look at things and define things a little bit better and train specifically to what affects our local area.”

