Cape Coral Police Chief selected as new NAMI board of directors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore has been selected as the newest member of the board of Directors for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties.
NAMI, the nationwide mental health organization has been around in Lee, Charlotte, and Hendry counties since 1981. It started in Fort Myers by families who were tired of their children receiving ill-treatment due to their mental health illnesses.
The families then went out to speak with other families who were battling the same problems. The first meeting was larger than expected and the name, ‘NAMI’ was a group decision for the new organization.
NAMI pursued businesses and programs and then became an affiliate organization. The mission of NAMI is to provide advocacy, education, support, and public awareness to families affected by mental illnesses.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been selected to serve on the Board of Directors for NAMI. We have partnered with NAMI for many years to provide Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) to our officers and professional staff. With the national conversation centered around law enforcement interacting with individuals and families experiencing mental health issues, I feel that my board appointment is both timely and vital. Law enforcement will always play a critical role in the ‘Continuum of Care’…and I am excited to play a significant part in the solution.”