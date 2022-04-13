Cape Coral Police Chief selected as new NAMI board of directors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore has been selected as the newest member of the board of Directors for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties.

NAMI, the nationwide mental health organization has been around in Lee, Charlotte, and Hendry counties since 1981. It started in Fort Myers by families who were tired of their children receiving ill-treatment due to their mental health illnesses.

The families then went out to speak with other families who were battling the same problems. The first meeting was larger than expected and the name, ‘NAMI’ was a group decision for the new organization.

NAMI pursued businesses and programs and then became an affiliate organization. The mission of NAMI is to provide advocacy, education, support, and public awareness to families affected by mental illnesses.