CAPE CORAL| Police asking for state funding to combat aggressive drivers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Cape Coral Police Department was looking for city council approval that would help them increase high visibility enforcement operations.

The $45,000 in FDOT grant money would be for overtime for officers to take part in a speeding and aggressive driving enforcement project.

Cape Coral Police Department reports that in 2022, the city had 257 crashes where speed and/or aggressive driving was a factor.

Of the 257 crashes, 13 had serious injuries, and 4 had fatalities.

The issues on the road are something business owners like Emily Krutz say she talks with customers at her salon, Taking Care of Frizzness.

“They whip around cars it's not just speeding,” said Krutz.

The Cape Coral Police Department said crash data, coupled with the citizen complaints, demonstrates the Department’s imperative need to increase high visibility enforcement operations to address the dangers of speed and aggressive driving.

Krutz has been a voice calling for better safety on the roads.

“I did call the police about it, I called the non-emergency line,” said Krutz.

On Wednesday, Krutz told Fox 4 she feels better visibility of officers around the cape will help if they are in the right areas.

“I think it will definitely help but they have to be present at the right times otherwise the problem is not going to get fixed,” said Krutz.

Krutz said she sees a lot of aggressive drivers along Skyline Boulevard, an area she said includes school zones that she feels some drivers tend to ignore.

“Nobody goes the speed limit, you are either way too far under or way above," said Krutz.

On Wednesday, Cape Coral City Council was voting on whether or not to award the funding.

Check back for updates on that decision.