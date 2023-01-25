Cape Coral Police arrest woman for battery on officers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Officers arrested a woman after they say she battered officers.

It happened on Tuesday just after 9:00 p.m.

Officers from the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call for service at 5785 Cape Harbour Drive in reference to a disturbance in progress.

The call notes stated that a female later identified as Clarella Nelson Potter was being combative with restaurant employees and was trying to punch them.

Responding officers arrived on the scene and made contact with Potter, who was visibly intoxicated. Ms. Potter was immediately uncooperative with responding officers as they attempted to locate a family member to take Ms. Potter to her residence and care for her.

Officers say she was in an intoxicated rage and grabbed one of the officers by the back of the neck. She then began slapping the officers’ hands as she was being escorted to a quieter place at the establishment.

Officers say she was unwilling to provide officers with her identification and became belligerent screaming profanities and causing a scene at the busy restaurant. While being placed in handcuffs, she began kicking officers, striking one with full force in the groin area.

En route to the jail, officers say claimed that she would “kill” the arresting officer once she was out of handcuffed.

Potter is now charged with the following: