Cape Coral Police arrest two men for weapons & narcotics

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday Cape Coral Police responded to a suspicious call at the intersection of Wilmington Parkway and Chiquita Boulevard.

Around 12:05 a.m. police arrived on the scene and located two males identified as Mark Anthony Taylor and Natyri Jamarris Pitts.

Police say both Taylor and Pitts were unconscious inside a vehicle that was still in drive. According to officers, both appeared heavily intoxicated and were in and out of consciousness.

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Taylor and Pitts were woken up and asked to exit the vehicle. Upon exiting the officers immediately noticed a handgun within reach.

A search and inventory of the vehicle revealed another handgun that was confirmed stolen. Numerous narcotics were also located inside the vehicle.

Taylor and Pitts were taken to the Lee County Jail.

Taylor is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine & marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.

Pitts has also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.