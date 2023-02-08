Cape Coral Police arrest student for threat to Mid Cape Global Academy

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police say on February 7, 2023, School Resource Officers from the Cape Coral Police Department were made aware of a threat to Mid Cape Global Academy at 76 Mid Cape Terrace.

According to police, the school resource officer assigned to this school was informed that a 7th-grade student had posted "Imma shot the school up on 3.08.23." on the school's Tik Tok account.

Investigators say the student initially denied posting the written threat, the investigation revealed that he did post the threat, but he was only kidding.

He was taken to Lee County Jail and is being charged with a written or electronic threat to kill or conduct a mass shooting.