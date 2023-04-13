Watch Now
Cape Coral Police arrest man for drug trafficking

Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 13, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested Reiner Campos Atensio for numerous felony charges after selling cocaine throughout Cape Coral.

A search warrant at Atensios's residence revealed large amounts of illegal narcotics.

The investigation found that Atensio trafficked 314 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of oxycodone, and 45 grams of hydrocodone.

Atensio was also found in possession of cocaine, marijuana, Alprazolam, and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

Atensio was taken to Lee County Jail and has been charged with the following.

* Possession of Cocaine

*Cocaine Sale

*Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell,

*Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

*Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

*Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, F.S.S. 893.147(1).

