Cape Coral Police: Suspect arrested for attempting to break into home with machete

Cape Coral Police arrested a man for attempting to break into a home with a machete.

It happened on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of SW 12th Lane.

Officers say a neighbor, later identified as Matthew David Ditter, was attempting to break into the residence with a machete.

The victim told police he was smashing out the front windows of the residence and vehicle windows in their driveway.

Cape Police say when officers arrived at the scene and could locate a male matching the description inside a closed garage at 2111 SW 12th Lane, Mr. Ditter was shouting from the garage’s window.

They say he began yelling at officers through the closed garage door’s window to shoot him. Mr. Ditter continued to break windows and objects inside the garage with his hands. The male eventually opened the garage and refused verbal commands to comply.

Cape Coral Police Department’s K9 was used to detain him.

Cape Coral Police say the investigation revealed that Mr. Ditter had a dispute at his residence and became irate. He acquired a machete and baseball bat and began damaging multiple items before proceeding to the victim’s residence. He then began attempting to enter the residence of the victim for an unknown reason. While attempting to enter the residence he shouted that he would kill all occupants inside.

Police say that based on the erratic and violent behaviors displayed by Mr. Ditter, he was recommended as a Risk Protection Order candidate.

He was transported to Lee County Jail as disorderly.

Mr. Ditter was charged with the following:

*Burglary of a Structure Armed F.S.S. 810.02(2)(b).

*Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon F.S.S. 784.021(1)(a).

*Criminal Mischief F.S.S. 806.13(1)(b)(3), 6 Counts.

*Resisting Without Violence F.S.S. 843.02