LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral police department is asking residents to avoid the area of Northeast and Pine Island Road.

Around 7 p.m. tonight Cape Coral Police department responded to a traffic crash at the 200 block of Northeast and Pine Island Road. One eastbound lane is closed, all westbound traffic lanes remain open at this time.

No word yet, on what caused the crash. Police are asking residents to seek an alternate route.