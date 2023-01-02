Watch Now
Cape Coral PD Impaired Driving operation leads too two DUI-related arrests

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 02, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department conducted an impaired driving enforcement operation called "Have a Happy New Year," on December 30, 2022.

The operation resulted in 37 citations, 29 of which were moving citations and 8 involved violation of a traffic stop or signal. The operation also resulted in two DUI-related arrests.

60-year-old Daniel David Quagliano, was arrested on DUI-Influence of Alcohol or Drugs following a traffic stop and refusal of breath test.

28-year-old Gonzalo J. Mayorga-Cardoza, DUI-Influence of Alcohol or Drugs and Operating a Motor Vehicle with no License.

