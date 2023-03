LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today the city of Cape Coral hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Del Prado Linear Park.

The park offers an array of amenities such as a four-mile path for walking, jogging, and biking, 8 fitness stations that focus on strength training, basketball courts, a playground, restrooms, and outdoor lighting.

The city plans to open at least three more parks for the community.

For more information on the new park visit https://www.capecoral.gov/