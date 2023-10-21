Watch Now
CAPE CORAL | Oktoberfest back after Hurricane Ian hiatus

Historic hurricane took out the 2022 celebration but the beer, brats and spaetzle are back
After Hurricane Ian cancelled the 2022 Oktoberfest, it's back in Cape Coral as all is right with the world.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Oct 20, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hundreds are coming out to Oktoberfestat the German American Social Club in Cape Coral.

"It's a great cultural experience," attendee Dan Black said.

It's the case for people far and wide, like Sam Cafiso, brewing beer all the way from New Hampshire.

"We signed up to volunteer two years ago but they canceled it because of the hurricane," Cafiso said.

The event provides a sense of community here just one year after the storm. There's no shortage of funnel cake, inflatables, beer, and German music. For Friday to Sunday the next two weeks, expect plenty of activity.

"We've rebuilt and we've come back stronger than ever. We're so happy to welcome the community back for the 38th annual Oktoberfest," Miss Oktoberfest, Lissette Ortiz-Teleweck said.

The last day to join in the festivities is October 29.

