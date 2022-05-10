Cape Coral officers receive Lifesaving Award for rescuing a shot victim

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Officers Kelvis Rodriguez, Officer Robert Cantrell, and K9 Officer Brian Aponte received the department’s Lifesaving Award after helping a shot victim.

On April 16th, 2022, around 5:20 PM officers Rodriguez and Cantrell were the first ones to arrive at a shooting where a victim suffered multiple wounds. The two officers saw the victim losing a lot of blood and worked together to save the victim.

Officer Rodriguez tended to the victim’s wounds while Officer Cantrell cleared the residence.

When the home was cleared out, Officer Cantrell tended to the victim’s wounds as K9 Officer Brian Aponte arrived and helped the victim stay awake and positive.

The officers worked to keep the shot victim alive till the medics arrived.

Although the victim’s injuries were serious, because of the officer's actions, the victim’s life was saved.

Officer Rodriguez, Officer Cantrell, and K9 Officers Aponte save the victim’s life and are recognized by the Cape Coral Police Department and community for their heroric actions.

