Cape Coral native selected as a new member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — U.S. Airman and Cape Coral native, Jarrod Decamp, is now a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

The Ida S. Baker High School graduate joined the Navy six months ago and completed 10 weeks of intense training to join the official honor guard.

According to American Connections Media Outreach, members of the Ceremonial Guard are hand-picked while at boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois.

The honor guard is based out of Washington, D.C., and participates in events like Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.