Cape Coral Museum of History celebrates 43 years with special event

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Museum of History celebrated its 43rd birthday on Saturday with a free special event.

The Birthday Celebration ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum on Cultural Park Blvd.

Some features of the event included a vintage car showcase, ice cream, different vendors and free entry to the museum for all visitors.

The event was held to celebrate more than four decades of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of Cape Coral.

Sponsors included local businesses Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Dignity Memorial.