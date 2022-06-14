Cape Coral man sentenced to 22 years for sexually assaulting a teenager

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Aamier Jjordan Williams was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison after being found guilty in a Lee County courtroom back in May.

Williams’s charges include three counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery for sexually assaulting a teenager.

In July of 2020, the teenage victim reported the sexual attack to a family member.

Williams and the victim had been at an apartment complex’s pool. The victim felt intoxicated and Williams took the victim to a car and sexually violated her. Later on, he took her to a tennis court where he violated her again.

In addition to his prison sentence, Aamier Jjordan Williams was formally designated a sexual offender.