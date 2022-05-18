Cape Coral man sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing mother

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was sentenced Tuesday after killing his mother back in 2020.

A Lee County judge found Michael Tortolani guilty of manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of battery. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, five years for possession and two one-year terms for each battery count, to be served concurrently.

On Oct. 3, 2020, Cape Coral police say Tortolani got into a physical fight with his parents at their home.

After the fight ended, Tortolani and his father left the residence, leaving the mother by herself.

Hours later, Tortolani returned home and repeatedly hit the woman, causing her death.

