Cape Coral man sentenced for molesting children he babysat

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for crimes against children.

53-year-old Paul Fitzgerald Moore was sentenced in Lee County.

Moore was convicted of molesting children he babysat.

He was sentenced for two cases involving children.

According to court records, the first was for offenses that took place between June 2019 and December 2019. He inappropriately touched a child in Cape Coral. He was charged with two counts of Lewd Conduct. For count one, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. For count two, he was sentenced to 3 years in prison, consecutive to count one, followed by 10 years of Sex Offender Probation.

In the second case, the offenses took place between February 2014 and February 2019. He was charged with two counts of Lewd Conduct in that case and given the same sentences as the first case and are to run concurrently.

Cape Coral Police were notified by another babysitter for the children when they overheard one of the victims talk about inappropriate touching. Officers determined there were three victims.