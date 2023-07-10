Cape Coral man sentenced for attempting to lure a child for sex

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was sentenced for attempting to lure a child into having sex with him.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Covington sentenced William Douglas Collinsworth to 14 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. The court also ordered Collinsworth to serve a lifetime of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and forfeit his cellphone which was used in the commission of the offense.

Collinsworth had pleaded guilty on March 8, 2023.

According to court documents, Collinsworth spoke with an undercover agent believing he was going to meet a purported 10-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

Investigators say Collinsworth engaged the undercover agent in conversations for approximately two months, discussing various sex acts, before traveling to meet the purported minor, where he was arrested by agents. Collinsworth came prepared to engage in sex acts with the purported 10-year-old, bringing a unicorn backpack, penis pump, lubrication, and condoms.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Tampa Police Department, and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.