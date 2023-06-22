Watch Now
Cape Coral man pleads guilty in counterfeit pill case

He is accused of manufacturing pills containing fentanyl.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 16:33:39-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man has plead guilty to manufacturing counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, among other federal offenses.

Brandon Albanito, 37, faces six charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of counterfeit drugs for sale.

According to court documents, Albanito illegally obtained more than $97 thousand through a bank defrauding scheme in 2021.

While investigating this scheme, the U.S. Secret Service executed a search warrant of Albanito's residence in Cape Coral where they found a commercial-grade pill press and hundreds of counterfeit oxycodone pills. The pills were found to contain fentanyl.

A second warrant found 30 pounds of counterfeit alprazolam pills, 20 pounds of a pill binding agent and two firearms.

Albanito faces a combined maximum sentence of 65 years for all six charges.

