CAPE CORAL | Man found guilty of killing roommate

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was found guilty today in the 2021 murder of his roommate.

William Reese was convicted of second degree murder with a firearm.

The shooting happened in September of 2021. A woman contacted the Cape Coral Police Department after she found her father dead in the home.

When police arrived, Reese, who had been staying with the victim, walked outside and told police "I got a body in there." He claimed to have no knowledge of what happened.

He was immediately detained and placed in a patrol car.

Investigation later revealed the victim was shot five times by bullets that matched those found in the home. A Taurus .38 revolver was also found with Reese's DNA on it.

Detectives also learned that Reese was unemployed at the time of the incident and had been causing problems for the victim. Reese had stolen the victim's care prior to the murder, which led to arguments between the two.

Reese is set to be sentenced on October 26.