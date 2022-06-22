CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police arrested Wildy Elorme for many felony charges after an undercover investigation.

During the investigation, police found that Elorme had sold crack cocaine many different times at several different locations throughout Cape Coral.

Police also got a search warrant for Elorme’s house, which turned up crack cocaine that Elorme admitted was his.

Police took Elorme to Lee County Jail and charged him with four counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of cocaine sale and two counts of cocaine possession with intent to sell.