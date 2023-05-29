Cape Coral man arrested following boating accident near Picnic Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man has been arrested following a boating accident near Picnic Island.

On Saturday the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) overheard a call regarding a boating accident.

According to the FWC, the caller witnessed a 25-foot vessel with nine people on board operating recklessly.

The caller even stated they saw one occupant thrown from the vessel and the driver continued operating without stopping to assist the ejected passenger.

The driver was identified as Darren Caster.

The FWC says the good Samaritan called in the description of the vessel and then began to assist the person in the water.

A short while later, Caster returned to the scene and recovered the ejected occupant.

In cooperation, the United States Coast Guard, and FWC officers quickly found the vessel at the mouth of the Caloosahatchee River and conducted a stop.

After confirming the ejected passenger was uninjured, Caster was determined to be impaired, and arrested for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.