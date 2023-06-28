Cape Coral man arrested and charged with vehicular homicide

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

On November 25, 2022, the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) Traffic homicide officers responded to a severe crash near the 5100-Block of Skyline Boulevard.

CCPD says someone reported that a white Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Thomas William Wilson was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.

The other vehicle, driven by the victim drove was westbound on Southwest 51st Terrace.

CCPD says the victim's vehicle entered the intersection, and the front right bumper of Wilson's vehicle impacted the front left corner of the victim's vehicle.

The impact caused the victim's vehicle to be rotated three times.

The left side of Wilson's vehicle impacted a concrete light pole causing it to crumble and fall to the ground.

The impact with the concrete light pole caused this vehicle to rotate counterclockwise approximately 180 degrees, where it impacted a tree in the median with its right side and came to a final rest.

According to CCPD, the victim died as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash.

CCPD says the investigation revealed that Wilson was traveling as fast as 106 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

Wilson was taken to the Lee County Jail and is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing property damage.