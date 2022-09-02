Cape Coral man arrested after messaging a minor sexual content for several weeks

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was arrested yesterday after he agreed to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

The Cape Coral Police Department had been investigating Regan Beresford since late July, when police were first informed that Beresford had been messaging a minor and making the victim feel uncomfortable.

A detective with CCPD’s Major Crime Unit assumed the identity of the victim online and engaged in conversation with Beresford for several weeks. Investigators said the messages quickly became sexual. Beresford also sent explicit photos of his genitalia.

Yesterday, September 1, Beresford was arrested at a 7-Eleven on Burnt Store Road, where he had planned to meet up with the victim. After being detained, he admitted to sending the messages and photos.

Beresford was transported to Lee County Jail. He is charged with using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, and transmitting harmful information to minors.