Cape Coral man arrested after fleeing on his boat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man was arrested on March 16th after attempting to run from Cape Coral Police Department via boat.

A call was made to CCPD about a intoxicated man who was disturbing the peace in a boat he was operating inside the canals.

After CCPD arrived they attempted to ask him to cooperate, he refused and fled towards his home. With help from Cape Coral Fire Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office they were able to locate him.

52-year-old, Kurt James Snowden, refused a field sobriety test or sample of his breath. He was arrested, taken to the Lee County jail, and charged with :

