Cape Coral makes online applications available for owner-builder permits

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In an ongoing effort to improve customers’ experience, the City of Cape Coral is now offering more ways for owner-builders to submit their permit applications.

On Monday the City will begin accepting online owner-builder permit applications for two types of permits: residential A/C changeout permits and new single-family residence permits.

Their goal is to make more permit types available online in the future.

Permit applicants applying under the State owner-builder exemption can apply for the two permits through the City’s online Citizen Self-Service platform at www.capecoral.gov/energov.

Upon submitting an application, the owner-builder applicant must schedule their State-required verification check at www.capecoral.gov/qless [r20.rs6.net].