CAPE CORAL | Local non-profit finds new group home after Hurricane Ian

A year after Ian, LARC will break ground on a new property Thursday morning in Cape Coral for their residents.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Oct 05, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For more than 25 years, the Lee Association for Remarkable Citizens had a group, riverfront home for adults in North Fort Myers, but after Hurricane Ian, five residents got displaced since the storm destroyed their home.

The non-profit Lee Association for Remarkable Citizens empowers and supports adults with disabilities and their families.

They’ll work alongside Steven R. Bowen Construction, Designers + Builders Unite and Interiors + Design Florida to build a custom home for residents to feel safe and comfortable.

In April, they told Fox 4 they couldn’t rebuild on the North Fort Myers property because the code requires the new structure to be built 13 feet higher which isn’t accessible for their residents.

