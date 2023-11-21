Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Cape Coral & Lee County Government brings new emergency notification system

AlertLee
City of Cape Coral
AlertLee
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 10:00:38-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is partnering with the Lee County Government to bring residents a new emergency notification system.

AlertLee is an emergency notification system that allows users to receive phone alerts, texts, and email alerts.

The city is encouraging residents to sign up for AlertLee.

Residences can register for AlertLee by going to their website and clicking " Sign up with Cape Coral.

From there residents will complete a form with contact info and create an account.

Screen Shot 2023-11-21 at 9.52.30 AM.png

By opting into weather notifications, you will be automatically enrolled for all emergency alerts, including missing persons, evacuation notices, citywide boil water notices, fires or floods, and active shooter situations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!