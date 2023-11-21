Cape Coral & Lee County Government brings new emergency notification system

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is partnering with the Lee County Government to bring residents a new emergency notification system.

AlertLee is an emergency notification system that allows users to receive phone alerts, texts, and email alerts.

The city is encouraging residents to sign up for AlertLee.

Residences can register for AlertLee by going to their website and clicking " Sign up with Cape Coral.

From there residents will complete a form with contact info and create an account.

By opting into weather notifications, you will be automatically enrolled for all emergency alerts, including missing persons, evacuation notices, citywide boil water notices, fires or floods, and active shooter situations.