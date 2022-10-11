Cape Coral issues emergency permits for families rebuilding from Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, people in Cape Coral told Fox 4 they need permits and they need them fast.

The City of Cape Coral announced that for the next 5 months they are accelerating permits related to damages from Hurricane Ian.

Here are the two locations for emergency permits:



Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Boulevard. Cape Coral Art Center, 4533 Coronado Parkway.

Services included permitting, plan review, and building inspections.

On day one at Cape Coral City Hall, lines grew long and people waiting for their permits were curious if the city would hand them out quicker than in the past.

On Tuesday, Adam Perry who lives in East Cape Coral said he needs a permit to help him restore the electricity to his home.

“My service conduit into my meter bent and they couldn't hook me up so I have to get that fixed,” said Perry.

Like most of Cape Coral, Perry said his home has been without electricity for far too long.

When Perry was walking into city hall. he said the city’s past struggles dealing with a backlog of permits have him skeptical.

“Ya I don't know what I am going to find,” said Perry.

Through a statement Fox 4 requested from the City– of Cape Coral, spokesperson Melissa Mickey said in part, the city did not bring in any additional staff to handle emergency permits.

On Tuesday, people were called up one by one, with most emergency permits the city said were given out over the counter.

“Ten is the limit so we maxed out our 10,” said Vincent Duggan, a contractor for Infinite Home Solutions.

“Look at all the damage and totality considering how much has been done, they have gone very far and the city is doing a great job trying to keep up too,” said Duggan.

A flyer sent out by city leaders says emergency permits will take priority over processing of other work, like unrelated permits.

City of Cape Coral

“They are doing the best they can and they may never catch up but that's what growth is all about,” said Duggan.

Emergency Permits are available:

M-F: 7 AM- 6 PM

Saturday: 7 AM- 3 PM

The city says permit fees have been waived until further notice.