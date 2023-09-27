CAPE CORAL | Island Hopper Songwriters Festival: A Melodic Gathering of Talents

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The vibrant sounds of music filled the air as the Island Hopper Songwriter Festival set the perfect tune for the onset of fall.

The annual event, now in its eighth year, has made its mark, attracting both local talents and seasoned musicians from across the nation. FOX 4 caught up with the festival at its second stop in South Cape, located at Tarpon Point.

Day four showcased an array of talented artists eager to share their music and stories.

Collin Roberts, a singer-songwriter, expressed his excitement, describing the festival as a dream come true. He emphasized that performing at the Island Hopper Songwriters Festival has been a lifelong aspiration turned reality.

"The Island Hopper Songwriters Festival is a dream come true for me. It's been a goal since I started making music," Roberts said.

The festival acts as a sanctuary for songwriters, providing a unique platform for artists to unite, converse, and connect through the universal language of music.

"You have an opportunity to see some world-class talent. Over the course of a week, like, you'd be living in Nashville almost, except better because you're getting a really intimate audience," said Claire Liparulo and Claire Cunningham, singer-songwriters.

In the upcoming days, the festival will continue in downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Fort Myers Beach from Friday to Sunday. Most of the shows are free, with the exception of the final performance at the Pink Shell on Sunday.

Bobby Dickerson, a Cape Coral resident and musician, expressed his enthusiasm for the event. He advocated for making the festival even more significant in the years to come.

"You get to see this kind of talent for free, that's just amazing and I'm all for it. I think they should do it even bigger and better next year," Dickerson remarked.

As the community reflects on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian, the Island Hopper Songwriter Festival provides a moment to cherish the healing power of music.