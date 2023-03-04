Watch Now
Cape Coral is having their fifth annual PRIDE celebration

City of Cape Coral
City of Cape Coral
Posted at 1:21 PM, Mar 04, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend Cape Coral is having its fifth annual PRIDE celebration on March 4 & 5.

This two-day celebration will take place on southeast 47th Terrace and will include a parade and live entertainment.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will immediately be followed by a live performance on a big stage.

On Sunday, March 5, Drag Brunch will be performed featuring local drag performers. This is a family-friendly event and tickets do need to be purchased.

Road closures will be in place until the PRIDE celebration is over.

During the parade on March 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. southeast Vincennes Blvd. to 15 avenues will be closed. As well as southeast the court to 15th avenue.

On March 4-5, southeast 47th Terrace street will be closed from Backstreets Bar to Rack-Em Spririts and Times. Along with southeast 10th place from 47th Terrace to the Cape Coral Farmers Market.

