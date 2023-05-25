Cape Coral in "severe drought," residents asked to conserve water

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is experiencing a severe drought, according to the U.S. Geological Survey Drought Monitoring website. Residents are being asked to conserve water.

The City said current rainfall is 5.9 inches below the seasonal average.

It's important to reduce water right now, so the City has increased code compliance monitoring to ensure residents are irrigating at their designated times.

Residents are asked to conserve water by voluntarily watering their lawns once a week. Residents can also optimize their irrigation system for high efficiency, following the City's year round watering schedule.

If you have landscaping that needs extra water, you can water by hand with a garden hose and cut-off nozzle any time.

If adequate rainfall does not happen soon, the City may impose a one-day-a-week lawn watering schedule.

For more information on Cape Coral's water management code, click here.