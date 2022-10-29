Cape Coral hosts inaugural Trunk-Or-Treat for families to get in Halloween spirit

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A night in Cape Coral to work to unroll candy wrappers and not roof tarps.

Add in a movie night under the stars to help families ease the burden and the uncertainty of hurricane cleanup. It all happened at city hall where families had a spook-tacular time.

“I think everybody feels safe here, especially with what’s going on with Hurricane Ian.”

At Cape Coral City Hall it’s all treats and no tricks.

“I’m a big dinosaur, and I roar!” said Coralee Friank, who lives in Cape Coral.

As the city hosts its very first trunk-or-treating event.

“This brings everybody together and have a great time together in a safe place to come and celebrate a little bit the holiday that we have for Halloween,” said Elizabeth Ellis and Sandra Krieger, with the Office of Capital Improvements with City of Cape Coral.

It’s a refresher for Cape Coral families who have just gone through Hurricane Ian.

“The city has always been great with community outreach so we just want to keep that going, especially after Hurricane Ian," said Stephen Leonard, Cape Coral Police Dept. "It’s that much more important to keep the community involved and together.”

Dozens of all sizes and ages turned out for the occasion.

"It’s been a great success," said Lt. Rob “Bronco” Viera with the Cape Coral Fire Dept. Station 2. "We can’t keep up with the candy flow!”

With plenty of candy to go around. It’s also giving a safe space for families – away from what still fills the streets and sidewalks.

"They don’t have to worry about power lines that are down, sidewalks that are unworkable, streets that are still flooded, debris," said Viera. "We held this here for that reason and I think it kind of gives people a reset. It’s like Halloween is not gone this year, especially for little kids.”

With such a strong turnout this could soon become a Halloween tradition in the Cape year after year.

“There are a lot of people and it seems like a great turnout so it seems like it’s going to be something that continues every year,” said Leonard.

And in case it hasn’t been said yet Happy Halloween!

There will be plenty of other trunk-or-treat events leading up to halloween happening throughout Southwest Florida. You can find a day and location nearest you online right here.