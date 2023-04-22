Cape Coral hosts citywide cleanup for Earth Day 2023

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral and Keep Lee County Beautiful hosted a citywide cleanup event for Earth Day 2023.

12 fire stations across the city served as the meeting spot for volunteers. At Fire Station 6 on Chiquita Blvd., more than 200 people signed up to cleanup their community.

Participants used an app to geotag their locations and keep track of where they found the most trash.

The citywide event had a total of 1,187 volunteers sign up. Cape Coral hoped to set the world record for the most people involved in a citywide cleanup event.