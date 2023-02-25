Cape Coral hosts annual Bears & Badges Gala

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The third annual Bears & Badges Gala will be held at the Westin Cape Coral Resort tonight.

The event is organized by Blue Line Bears, a Cape Coral based nonprofit that benefits the children of fallen law enforcement officers.

The organization was started by a Cape Coral teen whose goal is to help children of fallen officers cope with their loss.

Blue Line Bears reaches out to the families of fallen officers across the country and makes personalized teddy bears for their children.

Tonight's gala begins at 5 p.m. and will host families, supporters and sponsors from all over the country.