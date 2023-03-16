Watch Now
Cape Coral Hospital expands ICU

Posted at 7:26 AM, Mar 16, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Hospital is expanding its intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday.

Lee Health officials say the addition of 12 beds and a second floor is to meet the needs of the growing community.

Lee Health and Skanska USA are holding a special beam signing and topping out ceremony as crews place the final steel structural beam to complete the building frame of the new expansion from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Lee Health leadership, Cape Coral Hospital team members, and community leaders will sign the beam.

