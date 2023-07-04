Watch Now
Cape Coral homeowner's mailbox damaged after fireworks set off inside

Posted at 10:12 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Damaging a mailbox is a federal offense. The crime can come with steep fines and jail time. Cape Coral Police Department reminds everyone to celebrate safely and legally this Fourth of July holiday.

Patti Abel, a Cape Coral homeowner is dealing with the aftermath of people misusing fireworks.

"Someone had put a firecracker in my mailbox," Abel said.

Between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, she noticed her mailbox was left open when taking out the trash. On her way to close it, she saw the damage.

"The whole inside was burnt, all black," Abel said.

Cape Coral Police could not do much in this instance because of the lack of video footage Abel and her neighbors could provide.

"I went and I bought a new mailbox, and I bought cameras for my home and a ring doorbell. Now I feel a little more protected if something does happen," Abel said.

