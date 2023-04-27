Cape Coral handyman faces felony charges including fraud

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral handyman is facing felony charges after numerous people reported that he did not complete the repairs he was paid to perform.

The Cape Coral Police Department’s (CCPD) Financial Crimes Unit arrested Robert Allen Doerr Jr. after an investigation revealed that numerous victims reported Doerr for never returning thousands of dollars after the work he was paid to complete was never finished.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

CCPD says victims said they located Doerr off Facebook, where he agreed to perform repairs at their damaged homes from Hurricane Ian.

Doerr has been charged with Scheme to Defraud Aggregate value over $20,000, Grand Theft with an Aggregate Value of over $20,000, Exploitation of an Elderly Person, and Unlawful Filing of Documents, Records.