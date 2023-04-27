Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Cape Coral handyman faces felony charges including fraud

Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 14:54:49-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral handyman is facing felony charges after numerous people reported that he did not complete the repairs he was paid to perform.

The Cape Coral Police Department’s (CCPD) Financial Crimes Unit arrested Robert Allen Doerr Jr. after an investigation revealed that numerous victims reported Doerr for never returning thousands of dollars after the work he was paid to complete was never finished.

Robert Allen Doerr Jr.

CCPD says victims said they located Doerr off Facebook, where he agreed to perform repairs at their damaged homes from Hurricane Ian.

Doerr has been charged with Scheme to Defraud Aggregate value over $20,000, Grand Theft with an Aggregate Value of over $20,000, Exploitation of an Elderly Person, and Unlawful Filing of Documents, Records.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM