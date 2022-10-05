Cape Coral grows stronger together after Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — "We took the SUVs to Sam's club and literally loaded up six carts at a time," Brit Galvin and Sheera Cook who have already made multiple trips from Cape coral, where cook lives, to Tampa where her cousin Galvin lives.

Cook says that while the trip was difficult, with all kinds of interstate flooding, "It stopped us at one point," it didn't stop her from helping her community.

Both families do whatever they can to help out the community they love so much.

On Tuesday, the families handed out essentials, from feminine hygiene products to diapers, "We had to think, we have body wipes since people are still waiting for water, to snacks for the little ones at home," Galvin said.

Those who showed up got bags filled with all those essentials and a warm meal, with chips and a drink, all free.

Thanks to social media, their fundraiser gained traction and they were able to buy all the supplies for their first giveaway.

"We raised a lot of money and we just kind of asked everyone what they needed, went out shopping, we got as much as we could to help the community with things they may not have access to," the cousins said.

While Galvin lives in Tampa, she did lose a home in Fort Myers and while Cook picks up the pieces of her home, Galvin says the family is determined to help as many people as possible

"We pulled together what we can with the donations that we get and that way we’re able to set it up until there is no more need for it anymore."

The family, who is providing everything for free, says the best way to help is by donating.

"That gives us the ability to get these things for people that don’t have access to it, so the more donations, the more we keep coming back."