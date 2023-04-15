Cape Coral German Social Club hosts Halfway to Oktoberfest Celebration

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After canceling 2022's Oktoberfest due to Hurricane Ian's impact, the German-American Social Club of Cape Coralis celebrating Halfway to Oktoberfest on April 15 and 16.

The celebration will have German beers, including Hofbräu, Warsteiner, Schöfferhofer, and domestic beers Yuengling and Miller.

German food favorites including schnitzel, Brats, sauerkraut, potato salad and pretzels will be served, along with a variety of cakes.

Live music will be played in the beer garden.

Parking is free and admission is $5, kids 12 and under are free.

The event runs until 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at 2101 SW Pine Island Road.