Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife hosts the annual Ground Owl day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Cape Coral is inviting residents to join Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife's fifth annual Ground Owl Day. The event will be on Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Pelican Baseball Complex.

Ground Owl day pays tribute to the burrowing owl. The event will feature Mayor John Gunter reading the Ground Owl Day Proclamation. The event will conclude with a decision on whether Southwest Florida's winter weather will continue or end early.