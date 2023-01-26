Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife hosts the annual Ground Owl day

cape coral wildlife friends.jpeg
Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife
cape coral wildlife friends.jpeg
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 14:52:47-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Cape Coral is inviting residents to join Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife's fifth annual Ground Owl Day. The event will be on Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Pelican Baseball Complex.

Ground Owl day pays tribute to the burrowing owl. The event will feature Mayor John Gunter reading the Ground Owl Day Proclamation. The event will conclude with a decision on whether Southwest Florida's winter weather will continue or end early.

For more information visit www.ccfriendsofwildlife.org [r20.rs6.net].

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM