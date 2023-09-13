CAPE CORAL | Freshwater canal cleanup expected to begin mid-October

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As Southwest Florida approaches one year since Hurricane Ian, the City of Cape Coral said it still has more debris to clean up in freshwater canals.

Cape Coral residents like Mark Heiser say they've seen that debris firsthand.

“I have seen probably 50 or 60 trash cans that float back and forth,” said Heiser.

On August 16, Cape Coral City Council approved the use of federal grant money to remove debris from freshwater canals.

On Wednesday, nearly a month later, Fox 4 asked the city when they plan to start this process.

A spokesperson with the City of Cape Coral said city staff was meeting with contractors and anticipated clean-up to begin by mid-October.

It's a job that people like Heiser told Fox 4 needs to get done sooner rather than later.

“ I just don't feel like they are protecting the largest asset that they have,” said Heiser.

