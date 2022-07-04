Cape Coral Freedom 5k kicks off

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral is kicking off the Fourth of July with their annual 5k Freedom run at 7:00 a.m.

The 5k is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral.

Runners will be running across the Cape Coral Parkway Bridge and will turn back around at College Parkway to run back to the finish line.

There is also a kids run starting at 8:00 a.m.

Right after the 5K, there will be an awards ceremony.

The 5K is all about celebrating freedom and honoring our veterans.

A portion of the run's proceeds will be going back to supporting local veterans.

The Brotherhood of Heroes Resource Center and the Special Operations Communications Association are this year's recipients.