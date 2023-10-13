CAPE CORAL| Florida-born business helping one woman make a name for herself after moving to the states

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, a Florida-born business, known for its flirtatious food service and its iconic orange shorts, was part of the reason Sean Abad said she was able to build a life for herself in America.

“I am originally from the Philippines, I moved here when I was 12,” said Abad.

Abad, who is 21 years old, has worked at the Hooters location in Cape Coral for three years and is getting national attention because of the Florida favorite.

Abad recently learned that she had landed a spot on the Hooters calendar for 2024.

“I have met so many powerful women and they taught me about being confident and how to speak my mind freely,” said Abad.

An ability that Abad told Fox 4 she did not have when she came to America with her sister and two older brothers and didn't speak English.

“Honestly for someone who came from a different country, I would never think that a regular job like this would give me so much exposure,” said Abad.

Exposure which also included a page in the 2023 magazine and the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Miss Hooters International Pageant.

Since moving to Cape Coral, Abad said her dad has made the move as well, but her family is still missing their mother.

“My dad has been living here and my mom is in the Philippines but we are trying to get her out here,” said Abad.

It is safe to say that the future looks bright in the Sunshine State for Sean Abad.

“I believe the next few years for Sean, is a woman who is successful a woman who is kind, and a woman who is always graceful and I plan to do that and I try to make an impact towards every person that I meet,” said Abad.

Click here to connect with Sean Abad.

