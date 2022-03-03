Cape Coral Firefighters respond to ruptured gas line

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Firefighters responded to two vehicle accidents on Pine Island Road where a gas line that feeds the Florida Cancer Specialists building was ruptured on March 3.

One person was reportedly transported for treatment following the vehicle accident.

After the ruptured gas line, everyone evacuated The Florida Cancer Specialists building, and when employees went back into the building they were reportedly experiencing nausea, dizziness and vomiting.

The employees were then said to also be transported for evaluation.

Cape Coral firefighters had everyone evacuate the building to ventilate and clear it out once more.

The accident scene has been cleared and the building is now safe to enter. TECO responded to the scene and reportedly shut off the valve and is also repairing the break.