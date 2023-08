LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD) saved a house after a vehicle fire started in the driveway.

The fire started in the 600 block of Southwest 9th Avenue.

The car was parked in the driveway and due to its proximity the fire extended to the house.

Luckily CCFD was able to extinguish the fire before it could spread further and only sustain minimal damage to the structure.