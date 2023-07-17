Cape Coral Fire Department rescues four swimmers after truck goes into a canal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD) rescued swimmers and drivers after a pickup truck ran into a canal in Cape Coral.
CCFD says the pickup truck had gone of the road and into a canal off Burnt Store Road south of Embers Parkway.
CCFD rescued four occupants that made it out of the vehicle safely.
CCFD says before entering the canal, the pickup hit a guardrail and a potable waterline.
The Department of Transportation was contacted to inspect the damaged guardrail, and City utilities responded to repair the waterline.